Chelsea confusion as L’Equipe reveal Conte has rejected two loan offers for £33m misfit

Chelsea have reportedly rejected two loan offers from Paris Saint-Germain for striker Michy Batshuayi, despite seemingly being open to letting him leave.

The Belgian international has struggled for playing time so far this season, and it seems as though even when Diego Costa is absent, it doesn’t mean he necessarily gets a chance.

From being snubbed on Boxing Day when the Spaniard was suspended to this past weekend’s win over Leicester City with Costa dropped from the squad, Batshuayi started both games on the bench.

As noted by The Guardian, Chelsea splashed out £33m on the former Marseille man, but he evidently still doesn’t have the trust of Antonio Conte.

And yet, according to L’Equipe, the Premier League leaders have rejected two loan offers from PSG for his services, as they look to bolster Unai Emery’s attacking options and add depth behind Edinson Cavani.

It’s claimed that they will try again for Batshuayi, but in the event that their advances are rejected again, they will switch their focus to Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke, although they could come up short there as well given his importance to his current employers.

Nevertheless, the Batshuayi situation is confusing. On one hand, it looked as though Conte was willing to use him as a bargaining chip in a move for Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente, as reported by Sky Sports, but now he is not willing to let him join PSG for the rest of the season.

That’s likely because the move doesn’t give him anything in return, but either he trusts Batshuayi enough to stay and do a job for him or if not, he should allow him to leave.

The 23-year-old has made 17 appearances in all competitions so far this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists in limited minutes.