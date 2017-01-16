Diego Costa talks scheduled as Antonio Conte plans to discuss future of Chelsea striker

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte will hold talks with Diego Costa about the striker’s future at Stamford Bridge.

That’s according to Sky Sports, who report that the talks have been scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Conte has not been at Chelsea’s training ground today or yesterday, but Costa has.

Sky add that the Spain international has been working alone, as he attempts to recover from a back injury.

As well as discussing his future with Conte tomorrow, Sky say Costa will be assessed by Chelsea’s medical team, who will make a call on whether he can return to full training with his teammates.

Chelsea should be desperate to keep Costa, considering what a vital role he has played in their fine form so far this season.

In 19 Premier League games, the 28-year-old has scored 14 goals and provided five assists.

Chelsea remain seven points clear of Tottenham Hotspur at the top of the table, but their title dream would surely be in severe doubt were they to lose the man who has scored 31% of their league goals during the 2016-17 campaign.