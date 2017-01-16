Former Arsenal starlet opens door for Gunners return just five months after leaving

Werder Bremen ace Serge Gnabry seemingly hasn’t ruled out a return to Arsenal in the future, less than a year after leaving north London.

Having departed for Germany last summer, the 21-year-old has gone on to score seven goals in 15 Bundesliga games for his new club to showcase his quality.

However, it hasn’t been enough to keep Bremen out of trouble so far, as they sit in 15th place in the Bundesliga table and look set for an anxious season as they look over their shoulder.

In turn, with the club perhaps not matching his ambition moving forward, Gnabry has already started discussing his future.

While Arsenal fans will be pleased to hear that he would leave the door open for a return to the Emirates, they won’t be as impressed with his suggestion that he he wouldn’t mind joining Chelsea either as the two London clubs were specifically named by him.

“As of today, I do not intend to change in the summer. But what happens in the future depends on my performance,” he told Bild, as quoted by the Metro.

“What if Chelsea or Arsenal come knocking? Well, at the moment I’m trying to give everything to Werder.”

Gnabry’s more immediate focus will be on maintaining his own impressive form and ensure that Bremen pick up points and start to climb the table.

Moving forward, who knows what will happen with him as he has always had the talent, now he is getting the regular playing time needed by young players to improve, develop and mature and a return to England may well be a possibility.