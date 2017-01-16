Everton veteran centre-back set for crunch talks with the Toffees amid interest from two Premier League counterparts

Everton captain Phil Jagielka is set for talks with the Toffees over his future amid interest from other Premier League clubs, according to the Daily Mail.

Jagielka is widely considered as one of the most consistent and dependable centre-backs in the league. His 19-year career in English football, during which he has made 624 appearances, have written his name into this country’s football folklore.

He has also made 40 appearances for the England national team, which is testament to how highly he is regarded by many in the footballing industry.

However, now 34-year-old, he is some way past the peak of his powers and is facing serious uncertainty under the stewardship of Ronald Koeman.

As per the Daily Mail, Jagielka is set to discuss his future with Everton. The tabloid believe that both West Ham and Sunderland have shown interest in securing the veteran defender’s services, and with Ronald Koeman looking to sign a new centre-back either this month or in the summer – he could well be set for a move away.