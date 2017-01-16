Man United legend could take major risk as he leads four-man shortlist for Championship vacancy

Nottingham Forest have reportedly placed former Man United ace Ryan Giggs at the top of their list of managerial targets.

The Championship outfit are looking for another coach after opting to sack Philippe Montanier over the weekend, with owner Fawaz Al-Hasawi also confirming that takeover talks had collapsed too.

In turn, Forest are in a desperate situation currently, as a real dip in form has left them in 20th place in the table and just three points above the relegation zone.

The club haven’t won a game since December 2, and so the decision to replace Montanier is understandable to an extent. However, the issues are much deeper and whether or not Giggs is the man to fix it remains to be seen if he decides to take the job.

The Welshman had a spell as interim manager at Old Trafford in 2014, while he also served as an assistant to David Moyes and Louis van Gaal before deciding to move on after Jose Mourinho’s arrival last summer.

Despite his lack of experience, he leads a four-man shortlist for the Forest job according to The Daily Mail, with Mike Phelan, Kenny Jackett and Oscar Garcia also under consideration.

Al-Hasawi is now looking for his eighth manager since taking control of the club in 2012, and based on all of the above, it’s questionable as to whether that is really something Giggs would want to walk into.

Taking charge at a club like Forest with the history they’ve got would be an exceptional opportunity for him, but fail there, which is more than likely given the lack of resources and with their top players being linked with exits, and it would be a major blow to his coaching career just as it gets properly started.