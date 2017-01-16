Manchester United fringe star linked with unbelievable £10m-a-year China move

Manchester United outcast Ashley Young has reportedly received an offer worth £10m-a-year from Shandong Luneng to join the exodus to China.

The 31-year-old has made just nine appearances in all competitions so far this season, as he has been forced into a squad role by Jose Mourinho.

With his involvement gradually decreasing since his 2011 move from Aston Villa, a move elsewhere seems to be the logical choice sooner rather than later and The Sun claim that Shandong are ready to offer him a lucrative way out.

Managed by former Fulham boss Felix Magath, the Chinese outfit are looking to follow in the footsteps of their domestic rivals and splash out on European talent.

However, this has to be one of the more stranger investments as it’s claimed that they are willing to offer Young a contract worth £10m-a-year to join their squad.

With the likes of Graziano Pelle and Papiss Cisse already there, it seems as though they are sensibly looking for players capable of providing them with quality service.

Young remains a decent player and could arguably still do a great job for another Premier League club with a serious role in their team. Nevertheless, money does seem to talk and he could now be the latest high-profile name from the Premier League to move to the Far East.

While his contract runs until 2018 with an option of a further year, on the basis of what we’ve seen so far this season, Jose Mourinho can do without him and so if the deal makes sense for the club and player, it would come as no surprise to see Young move on and take up the big-money offer from Shandong.