Stoke City boss Mark Hughes admits he has a fight on his hands to keep forward amid speculation linking him with Middlesbrough

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has admitted that he has a fight on his hands to keep Bojan at the club this transfer window, report The Sun.

Bojan was once considered one of the most promising youngsters in the world. Coming out of Barcelona’s illustrious La Masia academy, he immediately became a member of the first-team squad. The Spaniard scored 41 times for Barcelona before leaving in search of regular first-team football.

He has gone on to play from some of the biggest names in European football, such as AC Milan, Roma, Ajax and … Stoke City.

Stoke represented a new chapter in Bojan’s career, but he has failed to impose himself on the Premier League and has subsequently lost his place in Hughes’ side.

As per The Sun, Bojan has been linked with an £8 million move to Stoke’s relegation-battling rivals Middlesbrough this month.

The tabloid quote Hughes, who admits he is unsure whether Bojan will be at the bet365 arena come the end of this month: “We’d like him to stay. But whether or not he or his advisors feel that is the best thing for his career, we will have to wait and see and maybe have further discussions about that.”

Perhaps a move away is just what Bojan needs to revive his career.