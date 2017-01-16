(Video) Michael Owen branded a “turd” after uncouth behaviour during Manchester United vs. Liverpool

Michael Owen is a big fan of horses. Perhaps because he, himself, was raised in a barn!?

The former Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle, Stoke and Man United striker displayed a total lack of table manners while watching Super Sunday with Rio Ferdinand.

A video posted to Instagram by ex-United captain Rio shows Owen’s boot placed inches from a fruit and biscuits platter.

Can't be too excited with the #Zlatan equaliser… when ya not at the races it's important not to lose.. especially against #LFC … onto the next game now! A video posted by Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) on Jan 15, 2017 at 9:59am PST

Owen’s disregard for etiquette and hygiene didn’t seem to put Rio off, mind, as the 38-year-old smashed back an orange while celebrating Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s late equaliser for United.

However, many of Ferdinand’s followers picked up on the faux par.

“OWEN RESPECT THE FOOD! FOOT OF THE TABLE”, shouted ‘sharif.svenaxel’.

Meanwhile, a user named ‘sizzah’ wrote: “Tell that turd to get his feet off the table !! Ffs was he dragged up”.

