(Photos) Justin Bieber goes to dinner in personalised Arsenal kit, having previously donned Chelsea and Everton strips

Fickle celebrity football fan Justin Bieber has been spotted dining out in LA while wearing a personalised Arsenal training jacket.

Justin Bieber sporting his personalised ‘JB6’ Arsenal jacket last night in Los Angeles. #afc pic.twitter.com/DCqqKVfNFF — UberArsenal™ (@UberAFC) January 16, 2017

Biebs, wearing his initials alongside his favourite no.6, is pals with Gunners midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Really enjoyed the show on Wednesday and great to take Justin around the training ground last night ?? A photo posted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (@alexoxchamberlain) on Oct 17, 2016 at 7:02am PDT

However, the Canadian pop star is not what you’d call a loyal Gooner. He’s previously had a kickabout in full Chelsea gear with Frank Lampard, Fernando Torres and DJ Reggie Yates.

Justin Bieber en Stamford Bridge, junto al presentador de TV Reggie Yates,Frank Lampard y Fernando Torres #Mundial pic.twitter.com/pt2Fi6bHJK — Carlos DelMar (@carlosfabbian) March 23, 2014

Last year, he got all friendly with Barcelona’s MSN.

7-Quando o Justin foi se encontrar com o Neymar na arena do Barcelona.

RETROSPECTIVA BELIEBERS #VideoMTV2016 Justin Bieber pic.twitter.com/4JZR8cn6f2 — JB Follow Help (@FamilyBieberBR1) December 21, 2016

And football whore Bieber has even flirted with Everton!

Gifts Bieber an Islanders hat while he’s in Brooklyn. Dude is cancer to a team. I blame him for Everton’s season. pic.twitter.com/EcKYhfZzBL — Miss T Gish (@MrsZainT) May 4, 2016

