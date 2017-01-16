(Photos) Justin Bieber goes to dinner in personalised Arsenal kit, having previously donned Chelsea and Everton strips

Fickle celebrity football fan Justin Bieber has been spotted dining out in LA while wearing a personalised Arsenal training jacket.

Biebs, wearing his initials alongside his favourite no.6, is pals with Gunners midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Really enjoyed the show on Wednesday and great to take Justin around the training ground last night ??

However, the Canadian pop star is not what you’d call a loyal Gooner. He’s previously had a kickabout in full Chelsea gear with Frank Lampard, Fernando Torres and DJ Reggie Yates.

Last year, he got all friendly with Barcelona’s MSN.

And football whore Bieber has even flirted with Everton!

