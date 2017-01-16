Tom Davies heel-chops his way into Everton hearts as Toffees unleash another home-grown gem

BY DOMINIC SCOTT-BONE

After his emphatic performance against Manchester City, in which he was awarded man of the match, people are starting to ask “who is Tom Davies?”

The promising young talent was recently introduced to the starting eleven by manager Ronald Koeman and hasn’t looked back since.

Davies has now started two consecutive games in the league. On both occasions Everton have kept clean sheets, and this is certainly not a coincidence.

The young Evertonian isn’t afraid to get stuck in and, alongside defensive-midfield partner Gareth Barry, the pair provide a layer of stability in front of the back five, allowing the likes of Baines and Coleman to advance forward and punish teams with their attacking abilities.

Sourced through the ranks of Everton’s academy, Davies showcased his talent against Man City, he outran and outsmarted Guardiola’s lacklustre side.

His defensive capabilities are ever present, yet it was his attacking run against City which dazzled the captivated spectators in the 4-0 win.

The formidably-talented 18-year-old’s goal followed a surging 70-yard run, driving away from the opposition and exquisitely ‘heel-chopping’ between Yaya Toure and Gael Clichy. It was something out of Cristiano Ronaldo’s locker. He then played a one-two with teammate Ross Barkley, who put him through on goal, and Davies did the rest by delightfully chipped the ball over a despairing Claudio Bravo.

Davies’ goal showed passion, drive and the intent that you only tend to see from young players coming through the academy process. Evident through the speed and determination to out-pace Clichy, who is known for being fast.

This was Davies’ first goal in Everton’s first-team. The crowd erupted for his brilliance, and you could see just how much this meant to him and the supporters, as Everton yet again seem to have produced another wonderful talent through their academy process, following the likes of Wayne Rooney, Barkley and most recently Mason Holgate.

After the game Koeman told The Telegraph: “He’s been playing on a high level from the time when he came into the team.

“He has an impact for the team and okay you don’t expect Tom will score every weekend but the level he showed, and real composure on the ball, that aggression, we need that.”

Koeman was full of praise during the post-match interview, but doesn’t want his academy prospect to lose focus with all the plaudits he is receiving after his recent performances.

Davies is constantly wanting to learn and develop on his talents, which he expressed in a recent interview with the Liverpool Echo: “I’ve been learning to keep the ball, being aware of what is around me and understanding where the opposition midfielders are so I can pick them up and not let them get the other side of me.

“It is a part of my game I’m still working on. I don’t think I’m complete in either of them. That is just something I hope I can keep improving on.”

All English football fans must hope Davies will continue to shine under Koeman’s management, like many young domestic talents have recently, such as Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Eric Dier for Tottenham Hotspur, Marcus Rashford for Manchester United and Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.