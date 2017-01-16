(Video) Chelsea loanee Lewis Baker fires home 11th of the season with clinical finish and then gets himself sent off

Lewis Baker scored his 11th goal of the season for Vitesse today, and then got himself sent off.

Baker is widely considered as one of the most promising in Chelsea’s current crop of academy products. He has established himself as one of the Eredivisie’s most accomplished midfielders, and a cornerstone in Vitesse’s side.

Today, he scored his 11th goal of the season with a clinical finish inside the penalty area. This is Baker doing what he does best.

Lewis Baker poursuit sa belle saison avec le Vitesse et a marqué face à Twente aujourd’hui! 11 buts cette saison pour lui. #FRCFC pic.twitter.com/JHyMp3kHKj — French Blues (@FrenchCFC) January 15, 2017

He later got himself sent off for a cynical foul. It looks like a harsh decision from the referee.