(Video) Liverpool greats clash in heated Sky Sports analysis over Man United ace

Former Liverpool pair Jamie Carragher and Graeme Souness were asked to assess Paul Pogba’s defending on Sunday, as it’s fair to say they differed in opinion.

The Frenchman was guilty of conceding a penalty in United’s showdown with Liverpool at Old Trafford, with James Milner emphatically scoring from the spot to break the deadlock.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic saved his side late on, but as they discussed the game and the key talking points, Carragher and Souness clashed over how much Pogba was at fault.

The former’s argument was that ultimately Jose Mourinho had faith in Pogba to mark Dejan Lovren due to his aerial prowess, and that blocking from the Liverpool players effectively caused him to panic, lose his man and make a mistake.

While Carragher was busy looking at the intricacies and dishing out praise, Souness took a completely different route as wasn’t really having any of it.

The former Liverpool player and manager wasn’t impressed with the United’s star marking, and argued that the young man was at fault and that the blocking played no part in it.

Thierry Henry was left to act as peacemaker, but the poor Frenchman was probably terrified to go against Souness and agreed that his compatriot wasn’t even looking at the ball in the lead up to the penalty incident and insisted that it was his mistake.

Let’s hope Carragher and Souness have since made up…