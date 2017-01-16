(Watch) Dejan Lovren shares incredible AFCON video of defender getting kicked in testicles by Tresor Mputu

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren treated his Instagram followers to some AFCON-themed banter on Monday.

Lovren shared a video of one of football’s funniest ever red cards.

Now, we’re not saying that kicking a man in the testicles is funny, but you have to admit that the Tresor Mputu protesting to the referee that he got the ball is rather poetic.

I touched the ball ref ???? A video posted by Dejan Lovren (@dejanlovren06) on Jan 16, 2017 at 6:01am PST

This incident occurred during the 2006 African Cup of Nations.

Angola defender Kali was the victim of the attack from DR Congo’s Mputu.

Kali is now out of the international picture, but 31-year-old ball-kicker Mputu is still playing for his country.

Maputo and his DR Congo teammates start their AFCON 2017 campaign tonight with a Group C opener against Morocco.

Angola did not qualify.

There was not testicular assaults as Lovren’s Liverpool held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford yesterday.

However, the game was not 100% fight-free, as Paul Pogba nailed Jordan Henderson with a penalty-box chokeslam.