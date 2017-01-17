Alexis Sanchez pleads guilty as Barcelona tax embarrassment goes on

Alexis Sanchez has plead guilty to tax charges which hold him accused to defrauding Spanish tax authorities to the tune of €1m by concealing how much he earned from his image rights at Barcelona.

According to ESPN, Sanchez appeared by video link in Spanish court and plead guilty, hoping to avoid another trial and a potential jail sentence.

Some people have claimed that this could be an explanation for some slightly out of character behaviour in recent weeks, including an unusually bad reaction to being substituted against Swansea at the weekend.

Sanchez is hardly the first Barca player to find himself in hot water over taxes. Lionel Messi, Dani Alves and Javier Mascherano are just a few of the names to have been in trouble.

Messi was found guilty of three counts of tax fraud last year and was given a suspended prison sentence as a fine, the same punishment as teammate Mascherano was handed.