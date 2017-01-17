Arsenal interested in versatile Milan man who they took on trial

Italian transfer outlet Corriere dello Sport has linked Arsenal with a bid for Milan striker M’Baye Niang.

The Gunners are apparently interested in signing the striker, who is enjoying a renaissance under Vincenzo Montella at AC Milan.

The former Caen youth player once apparently had a trial at Arsenal when he was a teenager before joining the Italian side on a long term deal.

After a series of loans and unconvincing seasons in red and black, Niang is finally showing his potential this term with dangerous performances on the right wing and up front for Montella’s team. At the rate he is developing his will be a top striker before long and Arsenal would do well to secure a deal before other clubs start making their own bids.

Niang is known for his pace and dribbling skills, and after years of under-performing on the goals front finally seems to be working on his finishing too.