Can Tottenham win the Premier League title after beating Chelsea?

Tottenham outclassed Chelsea at White Hart Lane in first home Premier League fixture of 2017, with Dele Alli bagging a brace which ensured Spurs walked away as 2-0 winners.

Not only did this win give Tottenham bragging rights over their local rivals, but it ensured they moved up the Premier League table and now only sit seven points behind Chelsea, who are currently leading the pack.

Can Tottenham pip their local London rivals to the Premier League title? Below we’ll have a look at some of the reasons why they could.

How much of an affect does this loss have on Chelsea’s title hopes?

Chelsea were massively hurt by the loss to Tottenham, because they could have equalled the Premier League record of 14 straight wins, which is what Arsenal achieved in 2002.

They have the quality to bounce back and they did so by beating Leicester at the weekend, although tougher tests are to come.

Chelsea play Liverpool and Arsenal in their next three Premier League games – both teams beat Conte’s men earlier this season.

Drop points against those two rivals again and Chelsea will really be feeling the heat.

Do Tottenham have the experience to take advantage of this win?

Tottenham haven’t won the league for over 55 years, so to say they have the experience to go on from here to win it would be unrealistic.

But what Tottenham do have is the quality, not only in terms of players, but also a coach in Mauricio Pochettino who has turned Tottenham from a top 6 club into a top 4 club, and this season, title contenders.

There are still 17 games remaining in the Premier League, so there are still plenty of things that can go wrong for all clubs battling for the title, but Tottenham are in with a chance and could turn their title winning dreams into a reality.

What do the bookmakers think of Tottenham’s chances?

The bookmakers still fancy Chelsea at odds of 4/6 to win the league, but the likes of Liverpool (6/1), Tottenham (7/1), Arsenal (10/1), Manchester City (16/1) and even Manchester United (20/1) aren’t out of the equation just yet.

Taking a look at the bookmakers reviews before putting any bets on would be a good start, as you may find better odds than the ones previously stated. Getting Tottenham at 7/1 isn’t bad at all, especially seeing as their victory over Chelsea was part of an ongoing seven-game winning streak in all competitions.

Tottenham’s fixtures over the coming weeks look winnable as well.

Their next game is a tricky-looking trip to the Etihad Stadium, but Spurs have won their last three games against Man City, who were thrashed by Everton recently.

After passing that test, Spurs should be able to pile on the points with wins over Sunderland and Middlesbrough.

As long as Tottenham keep winning games, there is no reason why they cannot close the seven-point gap at the top and even leapfrog their London rivals into first place. With 17 games left of the Premier League, and with Tottenham on top form, there is nothing to suggest Spurs can’t win the Premier League title this year.