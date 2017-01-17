Chelsea transfer news: 23-year-old having medical ahead of permanent January move

Striker’s four-year stay at Stamford Bridge could soon be over as move away edges ever closer.

Chelsea are poised to offload 23-year-old striker Patrick Bamford to Middlesbrough.

According to Sky Sports, Bamford is having a medical with Boro tonight ahead of a permanent transfer to the Teesside club.

Bamford has been a Chelsea player since January 2012, but he has not played a single senior game for the Blues.

The vast majority of Bamford’s Chelsea career has been spent out on loan.

MK Dons, Derby, Crystal Palace, Norwich and Burnley have all hosted the former Nottingham Forest sensation, but his most successful loan spell was with the club he now looks set to join for real.

Bamford turned out 44 times for Boro during the 2014/15 campaign, scoring 19 times.

Middlesbrough are the lowest scorers in the Premier League so far this season, netting just 17 goals in 21 matches.

Five of those 17 goals have come from Alvaro Negredo, who could soon be Bamford’s strike-partner.