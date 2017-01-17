Cocky Simon Mignolet says this team is better than team with Gerrard and Suarez

Simon Mignolet has only just managed to get back into the Liverpool side, but he’s already making comparisons with the best Reds side of recent times.

A piece in the Independent today carries quotes from Mignolet saying that this team is more complete and relies on team ability to get wins, compared with the team that came so close to the title in 2014 lead by Luiz Suarez.

“It is always better to have a good unit than being reliant on one or two players.” the Belgian stopper is quoted as saying.

But despite talking up Jurgen Klopp’s men’s quality all over the pitch, the former Sunderland man would not be drawn into naming his team title contenders just yet, instead insisting the sheer number of teams around Liverpool in the table made it impossible to say who was favourite at this stage.

Of course the team lead by Suarez famously came within a Gerrard slip of the title, so how this team could be better than that WITHOUT competing is anyone’s guess…