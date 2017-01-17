Diego Costa deciding his Chelsea future with vital meeting today

Diego Costa’s Chelsea future is hanging in the balance, with the striker having a meeting today that will potentially decide his future at Chelsea, and in English football.

The Times reports that manager Antonio Conte has summoned his rogue striker for a meeting at the Cobham training ground today to discuss the next move in this complicated PR chess match.

For the last week the Brazilian has been training alone after complaining of a back problem. This injury was the cause of conflict between the striker and one of Chelsea’s fitness staff, with manager Conte taking the trainer’s side.

It seems as though staff at Chelsea are concerned about their leading goalscorer having his head turned by huge offers from Chinese football, and that has lead to them doubting the veracity of Costa’s injury.

For all this to happen now, with the Blues heading towards the title, is ludicrous, and hopefully today’s talks will open up a detente until the end of the season at least.