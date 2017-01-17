Marcus Rashford shaken after recent car crash

Man U striker Marcus Rashford was involved in a car accident at the start of the new year, according to reports in the Sun.

The tabloid reports that Rashford’s black Mercedes was hit in the rear right hand side just 24 hours before Rashford’s Manchester United were due to play West Ham.

The youngster was left shaken and with aches and pains, but an extensive checkup from the physio’s at Manchester United’s Carrington training ground found him fit and ready to play.

In the end Jose Mourinho decided to leave Rashford on the bench, and he did not appear until the 83rd minute as a sub for Anthony Martial.

And it seems there has been no lasting damage either, with Rashford since scoring a brace in the FA Cup game against Reading last weekend. As for the car, the damage was apparently bad enough to be considered a write off at first glance.