(Video) Nathan Arnold incredibly calm as he scores 90th-minute winner for Lincoln City to knock Ipswich Town out of FA Cup

Non-League midfielder Nathan Arnold showed all the composure of a international forward to cooly round Ipswich Town keeper Dean Gerken in the 90th minute and send Lincoln City through to round four of the FA Cup on Tuesday.

That goal was nothing less that the National League leaders deserved, after outplaying their Championship opponents over three hours, home and away.

Lincoln were left gutted 10 days ago, after twice surrendering a lead to draw 2-2 with the Tractor Boys in the first match at Portman Road.

However, they made amends in the replay – broadcast live on BBC Sport.

Arnold has now scored 11 goals in 30 games this season.

Lincoln will now host Brighton, with a place in the last 16 at stake.

