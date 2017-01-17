Olivier Giroud outrageously claims his goal was better than Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s

Olivier Giroud is not backing down in the debate over whether his goal of the season contender was the equal of Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s.

In an interview with Soccer AM quoted on Goal, the French striker had no hesitation in naming his as the better effort.

Just days after Mkhitaryan scored with an improvised falling flick of the calf against Sunderland after Christmas, Giroud scored an eerily similar goal against Crystal Palace.

“He did very well as well, but I think mine is better!” the former Montpellier striker claimed.

There’s an argument to be made either way, but we think we’re with Olivier here. His was executed more cleanly and it pinged in off the bar in a satisfying way. It also came at the end of an extended Arsenal move that saw them sweep up the pitch from their own box.

So despite scoring one of the best goals in years, it seems as though poor Henrikh held the title of “goal of the season” for less than a week after all…