West Ham should cash in on Payet now

Slaven Bilic was quite right to be angered and upset (see video below) over the situation regarding West Ham’s Dimitri Payet. The Frenchman had been such a key figure in the Hammers’ excellent Premier League run in Bilic’s first season in London, but now the playmaker has revealed that he wants to leave the struggling club. Although there is no doubt that Payet is the best player at the London Stadium, it may be wise for West Ham to cash in on the want away star now, before it is too late.

In his debut season in England’s top flight, Payet was a revelation. He scored 9 goals and made 12 assists in 29 starts, earning a recall to the French national team for Euro 2016 along with attracting interest from a number of elite clubs. In February last year, the former Marseille player pledged his allegiance to the Irons, though, and signed a contract keeping him at the club until 2021. Real Madrid were ready to come in with £60million for the player in the summer, but West Ham kept hold of their prized asset.

Payet hasn’t performed this season since the Hammers’ move away from Upton Park, and his lack of end product has contributed to West Ham’s poor league position. For a player to want to jump from a sinking ship when he has contributed to it taking on water leaves a bitter taste in the mouths of anyone involved with the club. At the time of writing West Ham are 27/2 in the bitcoin sports betting to be relegated and should be safe, but they have no chance of hitting the same highs as last year when they ended the campaign in seventh.

Due to Payet’s poor form this season with 2 goals and 6 assists in 18 appearances, interest from the European elite seems to have waned. Reports suggest that it is the 29-year-old’s former club, Marseille, who have turned the head of Payet and tried to entice him to come home with a bumper salary deal.

It has also been suggested that one of the reasons that Payet wants to move back to his homeland is due to his family’s unhappiness in London, and because of this the player has effectively gone on strike. Bilic had said that he doesn’t want to sell his best players, but if the French star is unwilling to put in performances for the team then having him on the books would be detrimental to the Hammers’ chances of success.

Although it will be upsetting to see one of the best players to play for the club in recent times leave after such a short period, West Ham need to try and look to the future. Bilic should sell Payet now and seek to use the money to bring in reinforcements during the January transfer window. It doesn’t seem fair, but that’s the way it is in football these days.