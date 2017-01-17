Why does the NBA have such good mascots?

Mascots have become the norm within many sports, every match day; they are there, inspiring the team to glory.

They come in a range of different forms: Lions and tigers… big hairy Vikings. You name it; they probably have a mascot for it. Donning fuzzy uniforms and giants shoes are the characteristic that makes and symbolises the teams within each respected sport.

However, you can’t argue that NBA have the best mascots, they provides heaps loads of fun for their fans and come in all sizes. You can clearly see the NBA mascots creating a huge impact on the game in regards to spurring the fans and the team on; they can ignite the home crowd whilst simultaneously agitating the opposing players.

Another reason why the NBA have such good mascots is because they actually give their fans a show to be wowed and entertained with. If you don’t believe me, then see for yourself because on this infographic of the best mascot moments and you’ll soon see that the NBA mascots have the most entertaining moments.

The NBA needs to give thanks for their mascots in regards to having the best and craziest characters out in the sporting world, so let’s have a look at why they are so great:

Benny the Bull

Good ol’ Benny is one of the main reasons why the NBA provides the best mascots; he is one crazy individual and is seen as a pioneer due to becoming the first NBA mascot to ‘roam the side lines’. He’s a pure entertainer, providing his audience with trick shots, pre-show dances, dress-ups and issuing the good sporting spirit for the kids attending the game, where you going to get that anywhere else in the sporting world?

The Coyote

Just when the world had finally moved on from the Mariah Carey New Year’s fail, mascots from other sports might find making a joke of it slightly taboo, however, The Coyote used it as an advantage during the half time show in the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors game. Already regarded as one of NBA’S most endearing mascots, dressed up in a leotard and brutally recreated the singer’s epic fail and this why they are the best mascots around because they have the audacity to go beyond the ‘accepted’ boundaries.

Rocky

Super mascot Rocky is just another example of why NBA mascots are the best, the lion is one of the craziest mascots out there and might as well be a stunt man because most of activities involves him doing dangerous trick- for example, as seen in the infographic, you can see the mountain lion attempt to backflip dunk from a 30 foot ladder!

Furthermore, the mascots just want to wow their audiences, they will find ways to put themselves in danger or make a mockery of themselves or others. The way they act is very slapstick and reminds me of a certain pantomimic characters which why I think they’re the best mascots in the sporting world