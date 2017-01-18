£5.5m striker says he’s come “home” after completing Chelsea transfer to end ridiculous Stamford Bridge career

A long 1814 days after becoming a Chelsea player, 23-year-old striker Patrick Bamford ended his Blues career on Wednesday.

Bamford has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with Middlesbrough, who paid Chelsea a transfer fee worth around £5.5m according to BBC Sport.

Despite being on the books at Stamford Bridge for almost half a decade, Bamford did not once get to pull on the famous Blues jersey in a proper game. Madness.

Instead, he was sent out on loan no fewer than seven times, gracing the likes of MK Dons, Derby County, Crystal Palace, Norwich City and Burnley with his presence.

However, it was at Middlesbrough where he enjoyed his most impressive loan stint, scoring 19 times for the Teesside outfit during the 2014-15 campaign.

Therefore, it is rather fitting that it is Boro who have come to Bamford’s rescue, to save him from further Stamford Bridge stagnation.

The loan system can work wonders for some, but it is clear that Bamford needed a proper move.

He can now start his career for real, at a place he calls “home”.