Arsene Wenger’s replacement suddenly has a clear path to the Emirates

Events in Italy have potentially just made Arsene Wenger’s replacement a lot more clear cut.

According to the Sun, Wenger is set to leave the Gunners at the end of this season, and the man to replace him is Max Allegri, currently manager of Juventus in Serie A.

Juventus are doing well for anyone’s standards but their own, and another poor away result against Fiorentina has apparently lead to a rift in the dressing room. This clears the way for the former AC Milan boss to move to the Emirates this summer.

It’s an interesting prospect, and it’s no surprise to see Allegri’s name in the running after the great work he’s done in Italy in recent years. What’s more surprising is the Sun’s confidence that Wenger will be on his bike this summer. Nowhere else seems as confident that this season will be his last, and knowing the Frenchman he won’t be able to resist one last tilt at the title if he doesn’t win it this year.