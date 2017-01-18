Barca youngster turned down Arsenal without hesitation and joined relegation candidate instead

Barcelona youngster Sergi Samper turned down an offer from Arsenal in the summer, it has been revealed.

According to the Daily Mirror, the 21 year old did not even give the Gunners a chance, insisting that he wanted to stay in Catalonia and continue working to break into Luis Enrique’s side.

The youngster is on loan at struggling Granada this term, and after years of sitting behind top midfield players on the bench at the Nou Camp it’s no wonder Wenger thought he might be able to snap up a player who he would love to have at the Emirates.

But Samper has left no uncertainty in turning the Gunners down, telling them that he is a “Cule fanatic” and that he would rather go on loan if it gives him a greater chance to making the first team back in Barcelona at some point in the future.

Better luck next time, Arsene…