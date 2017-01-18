Clock ticking on Diego Costa’s Chelsea career as Blues identify Real Madrid star as replacement

Blues prepare for life without their topscorer.

Diego Costa is expected to leave Chelsea at the end of the season, according to The Telegraph, who report that manager Antonio Conte has identified Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata as the 28-year-old’s ideal successor.

Chelsea have had to live with Costa transfer talk for what feels like an eternity.

Costa wanted to go back to Atletico Madrid in the summer and Conte tried then to recruit Morata, so The Telegraph claim, but the Blues missed out as the 24-year-old returned to Real after two seasons away at Juventus.

The latest episode of Diego Wants To Leave sees Costa linked with interest from the Far East.

Costa’s head has been turned by a £30m-a-year offer from China’s Tianjin Quanjin, per The Telegraph.

The same source say Costa will not be sold during the current January transfer window, but this season is likely to be his last at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have played what has been described as a 3-4-3 system this season, although it is more of a 3-4-2-1 formation, which only has room for one no.9.

Morata could easily replace Costa directly and lead the Blues attack, but the versatile attacker also possesses the ability to play in either of the other striking slots, currently occupied by Eden Hazard and Pedro.

