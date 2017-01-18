Eight-figure Man United transfer could be done deal by Thursday night

Revised bid made for 22-year-old.

The sale of Dutch winger Memphis Depay from Manchester United to Olympique Lyonnais may be a done deal by Thursday night.

A report published by The Mirror at 10.23pm on Tuesday evening claimed that the transfer could be completed within 48 hours.

The Mirror state that, despite rejecting an initial bid of £13m, United are ready to let Depay go.

An improved bid has been lodged, per the source.

It is not yet known how much Lyon have offered – other than that it is more than £13m – but one assumes it is still less than what United paid when they bought Depay from PSV in 2015.

Depay cost £25m, possibly rising to £31m, according to the Manchester Evening News. At the time, he seemed like a decent buy. He had been the top goalscorer in the Eredivisie the season before and had shone for Holland at the World Cup just 12 months earlier.

Sadly, however, Depay has flopped at Old Trafford, netting just twice in 33 Premier League appearances.

Lyon are currently fourth in France’s Ligue 1.