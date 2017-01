Man United wing back Antonio Valencia today posted this image celebrating the new deal he has signed at Old Trafford.

The love at United for the player is clear to see with fans pouring into the comments to cheer on their favourite versatile Ecuadorian.

Jose Mourinho clearly likes what he’s seen too, playing Valencia regularly at full back and now electing to extend his deal even further.

Not bad for a man from a very difficult background – in Wigan.