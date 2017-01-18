Jurgen Klopp seeks legal help over issue that could damage Liverpool’s title chances

Jurgen Klopp has sought legal advice relating to the confusing situation of defender Joel Matip according to the Guardian.

The Cameroonian defender was called up to the Africa Cup of Nations, meaning that he is not able to play for Liverpool while the tournament is going on according to FIFA rules.

However the former Schalke man claims that he has retired from international football, which would exempt him from such callups.

Liverpool are desperate to get clarity from FIFA on their ruling, as fielding Matip could lead to a punishment, possibly including points deduction, if he is found to be ineligible.

Matip himself has only just returned from injury, and so a place on the bench against Man United at the weekend wasn’t such a blow. But as Klopp himself pointed out, this week’s FA Cup replay against Plymouth would be the ideal game to get the defender up to match speed, but as it stands he will be just a spectator yet again.