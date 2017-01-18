Maurizio Pochettino wins scholarship to club managed by his dad

Mauricio Pochettino’s son has been offered a scholarship by Tottenham’s academy.

The 15 year old is a talented winger who has made multiple appearances for the club’s under 16 team this term, and according to the Daily Mail he has done enough to earn himself a scholarship which will take him one step closer to making it as a professional footballer.

The confusingly named Maurizio joins not only his dad – head coach, but also his elder brother Sebastiano, who is a sport scientist at the Lane. Both of the boys were born in Barcelona when Pochettino played for Espanyol, but have been with their dad in England for four years since he joined Southampton.

Much like the celebrity deaths of 2016, the rate of footballing children seems to be increasing, with Zinedine Zidane, Patrick Kluivert and Enrico Chiesa’s sons all making news this week. If Maurizio can look as promising as the latter two’s offspring in a couple of years time he will be well on his way to making his dad extremely proud.