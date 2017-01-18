Memphis Depay transfer finally agreed but Man United could re-sign winger as part of complicated deal

After weeks of speculation, Manchester United have finally agreed to sell Memphis Depay to Olympique Lyonnais.

However, the 22-year-old may not have played his last game for the Red Devils.

According to Sky Sports, there is a buy-back clause in the deal they have agreed with Lyon, allowing United to re-sign Depay for a pre- agreed price.

Sky add that the transfer fee United will receive from Lyon could rise to £21.7m – £3.3m less than what was paid to PSV when Depay moved to Old Trafford in June 2015.

The same source reports that, as well as a buy-back agreement, the deal includes sell-on clauses, meaning United may receive more money if and when Depay leaves Lyon.

Although they are seemingly keen to retain a stake in the player’s future, United are unlikely to miss Depay in the short term.

He has only started one game under manager Jose Mourinho, who has preferred to use the likes of Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial as Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s supporting cast.

