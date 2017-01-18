(Photo) Kit malfunction sees BT Sport broadcast player’s testicles during Plymouth v Liverpool

Plymouth Argyle striker Jake Jervis turned streaker during Wednesday night’s FA Cup replay defeat to Liverpool.

The 25-year-old, who was denied a wonder-goal by the post in the 1-0 loss, suffered a kit malfunction during the game at Home Park, which was broadcast live on BT Sport.

SEE ALSO: (Video) Plymouth 0-1 Liverpool: Lucas scores rare goal, Origi misses penalty and Jervis bicycle kick hits post in FA Cup scrap

The BT commentary team didn’t mention the incident, while very few viewers seemed to pick up on it either.

However, the eagle-eyed Tom Rose did his best to spread the word on Twitter.

We disagree with Tom, though.

He says meat, but we reckon veg…

Pop on your specs and let us know what you see in the comments below.