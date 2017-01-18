Plymouth v Liverpool Live Stream, Newcastle v Birmingham, Southampton v Norwich – Watch FA Cup Online

Its a busy Wednesday night of FA Cup replays as Plymouth face Liverpool, Newcastle take on Birmingham while Southampton play Norwich.

To everyone’s surprise, a plucky Plymouth Argyle side who went into their FA CUP tie against Liverpool over a week ago very much as underdog’s came out with a draw, resulting in the need for a replay between the two sides which will now take place at Plymouth’s Home Park tonight.

The game between the two sides resulted in a 0-0 draw at Anfield much to the surprise of many, as the fourth-tier side defended resiliently against the likes of the Premier League proven Divock Origi.

However, despite their best efforts in the fixture, Plymouth are still considered heavy underdog’s in the tie that is set to take place on their home turf.

Last time out, Jurgen Klopp rotated 10 players, fielding Liverpool’s youngest ever side, which arguably backfired as the German manager will now have another fixture to deal with – something Liverpool could really do without in their hunt for Champions League football this season.

However, unfortunately for Plymouth fans, Jurgen is unlikely to make the same mistake and will want to ensure that his side progress in a rather unpainful manor.

Furthermore, Liverpool’s next game will come against a struggling Swansea side, and they will not have the thoughts of an away fixture against Manchester United looming over them this time.

As a result, it is likely that the Reds will be fielding a stronger side this time around.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom for Plymouth, as the side will be hosting arguably their greatest ever game in front of their home fans, and regardless of the result, it will be a good experience for the players and supporters alike.

This game’s one to watch is not a player but rather a former Liverpool man, Steven Gerrard, as the previous England captain will be making his way to Home Park to play a punditry role in the game – something both Liverpool and Plymouth fans can get excited about.

Newcastle will be hoping to keep their hopes of a Wembley appearance this year as they face Birmingham City.

Rafa Benitez has a wealth of talent to choose from a very strong squad, and they should be well fancied to progress against a Birmingham side still reeling for the loss of manager Gary Rowett.

Norwich face a difficult trip to Southampton who are starting to find their feet under their manger Claude Puel.

The Canaries are struggling at the moment, with boss Alex Neil hopeful of a turn around in fortunes following a dismal run of form in the Championship, which has seen the side slip down to midtable.

An FA Cup run could be a welcome relief to Norwich fans but things will not be easy tonight against the Saints.

