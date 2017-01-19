Man United ready to spend £155m on Portuguese-French strike partnership, Real Madrid could stop them

Manchester United are expected to flex their financial muscle in the summer.

According to The Sun, the Red Devils are plotting a £70m move for Monaco midfielder Bernardo Silva, plus an £85m deal to sign Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann.

The Sun claim that United want Bernardo to provide the ammunition for Griezmann at Old Trafford.

Griezmann is one of the best strikers in the world. He has proven that with back-to-back 22-goal seasons in La Liga, as well as his fine Euro 2016 campaign, which saw him lead France to the final with six goals.

Sure, £85m is a huge price, but the 25-year-old is undoubtably a top-bracket player.

Bernardo for £70m would be more questionable.

The Portuguese playmaker, 22, only provided one assist in 32 Ligue 1 matches last season and has so far come up with just four in 19 outings this term. He has scored 11 goals in those 51 games, though.

Interest from Real Madrid is a likely reason behind Bernardo’s inflated valuation.

The Sun report that United and Real are set for a transfer fight in Bernardo’s honour.

SEE ALSO:

Memphis Depay transfer finally agreed but Man United could re-sign winger as part of complicated deal

Updated FA Cup 4th round draw, TV games and dates: Arsenal face bogey side on BT as BBC drop City for Man Utd

Premier League weekend preview: Saturday tips, featuring LFC v Swans, Man City v Spurs and Stoke v Man Utd