Arsenal face major concern as contract talks haven’t even started for key trio

Arsenal are reportedly yet to start negotiations over contract renewals with Jack Wilshere, Kieran Gibbs and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Gunners have been busy over the last week or so with re-signing their current stars, with Olivier Giroud, Francis Coquelin and Laurent Koscielny all signing extensions.

However, the Evening Standard claims that talks haven’t even started with the next star trio, despite the fact that they have just 18 months remaining on their respective deals.

Further, it’s added that talks are ongoing between the club and Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, while Per Mertesacker is expected to sign a one-year extension.

In turn, the fact that Arsenal haven’t even contacted the representatives of the three England players is a concern and it raises question marks over their futures at the Emirates Stadium.

Wilshere is currently on a season-long loan at Bournemouth and has excelled, staying fit and playing regularly to show his quality under Eddie Howe. As a result, it would be a major surprise to not see Arsenal begin talks over a new deal sooner rather than later.

In contrast, perhaps the other two are expendable with Kieran Gibbs offering solid cover, but he remains behind Nacho Monreal in the pecking order for the starting line-up.

Arsene Wenger could do with relying on him to offer quality and depth though, so a renewal for him would make sense.

As for Oxlade-Chamberlain, there is an argument to suggest that he hasn’t developed into the player hoped for since his move from Southampton in 2011, and so maybe it’s time to let the 23-year-old move on in the summer.

Wenger is unlikely to see it that way though as he has effectively brought him through and overseen his improvement so far and will want to see it through.

Nevertheless, the fact that Arsenal haven’t even made contact over new contracts for the three players in question is certainly a concern for supporters who wish to see them stay.