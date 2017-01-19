Barcelona ace subject of huge £44m China bid as £330k-a-week deal put on table

Barcelona are reportedly set to receive a £44m bid from Guangzhou Evergrande for Turkish international Arda Turan, with the Chinese club offering huge wages too.

The 29-year-old has struggled to establish himself in the starting line-up on a regular basis at the Nou Camp since his arrival in 2015, and so a big-money move elsewhere could suit both parties.

According to Sport, Turan’s agent, Ahmet Bulut, met with Barca officials last week to confirm interest from China with reports claiming that Guangzhou will bid £44m to prise him away from the Catalan giants.

Further, they will likely turn his head with the offer of tripling his current wages, with his £85,000-a-week deal turning into a monster £330,000-a-week contract instead if he were to accept a switch over to the Chinese Super League.

The former Atletico Madrid star does add quality depth and is a top player, but ultimately it’s difficult to see Barca turning down such a huge offer that they are highly unlikely to get again.

In addition, it’s added in the report that the sale would help the Spanish outfit in their attempt to sign Lionel Messi to a contract extension, as their financial limitations are currently hindering them.

Adding £44m to the pot along with offloading Turan’s wages would be a major boost for them, and so all-in-all it sounds like the most sensible option for all connected.

Whether or not it goes through remains to be seen though, as it will be difficult for Turan to leave behind the La Liga champions, even if there is a jackpot reportedly waiting for him at Guangzhou.

Having enjoyed a successful stint at the Nou Camp, he may choose to continue with the club but as seen across Europe over the last 12 months or so, it’s massively difficult for these top players to ignore the riches of the CSL.