Chelsea and Tottenham suffer transfer blow as PL rivals won’t sell £27m misfit

The agent of Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has insisted that the defender will not be leaving Old Trafford despite speculation suggesting otherwise.

It’s been a struggle for the England international under Jose Mourinho so far this season, as he has been restricted to just 13 appearances in all competitions.

With his last outing coming back in November, it has led to talk of a possible exit from United, with The Independent claiming that both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur were ready to swoop for him as Mourinho had lost patience and was ready to sell at the end of the season.

However, his representative, Jonathan Barnett, has moved to dismiss talk of a departure from Old Trafford and he has insisted that there is no truth that the club are considering moving him on.

“He is happy at the club. Manchester United are very happy with him and he’s very happy at Manchester United,” Barnett told Sky Sports News HQ.

The 21-year-old has had a tough time since his move to United in 2015, as he encountered issues under Louis van Gaal initially before suffering an agonising setback with a broken leg during a Champions League tie with PSV Eindhoven.

If he was hoping for a fresh start under Mourinho and a chance to prove himself this season, it hasn’t quite gone to plan with question marks still hanging over his future at the club.

Nevertheless, it would be far too big a risk to sell to a direct rival and see him flourish there, while at just 21 years of age, there’s a strong argument to say that United should keep their faith in the former Southampton man and give him time to turn things around.

In terms of long-term options to fill the role, he is the best candidate. However, he’ll have to force his way into Mourinho’s plans and prove his worth sooner rather than later to avoid seeing talk of an exit intensify.