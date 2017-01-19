Chelsea injury news: promising £14M defender suffers potentially season-ending knee injury while on international duty

Chelsea defender Baba Rahmann, who is currently on loan at Bundesliga outfit Schalke, has suffered a potentially season-ending knee injury, according to the Express.

Baba signed for Chelsea in the summer of 2015, for what the Express report to be an initial £14 million fee. Though he failed to break into the starting eleven at Stamford Bridge, he still managed to make 23 appearances in his debut season, including 15 in the Premier League.

Antonio Conte was unable to guarantee him regular first-team football, however, and he subsequently joined Schalke on loan. The 22-year-old has been impressing in Germany, but his good form appears to have been derailed by a horror knee injury.

While on international duty with Ghana in the African Cup of Nations, Baba left the field on a stretcher. The Express cite a statement released by the Ghanaian football association, which reads: “a rupture of the meniscus and a particular tear of the anterior cruciate ligament with fluid collection in the left knee.”

It’s a bitter blow for the youngster, hopefully he’ll be back on the field of play before long.