Chelsea keen on La Liga star but staggering £86m buy-out clause complicates matters

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Atletico Madrid star Yannick Carrasco this summer, but face stiff competition from around Europe.

According to Don Balon, Diego Simeone faces some serious headaches this summer as the club is at risk of losing several key players.

The report claims that Antoine Griezmann is a target for Manchester United, while Kevin Gameiro is also of interest to the Red Devils and Paris Saint-Germain.

Further, Carrasco is also a wanted man as Chelsea are keen on the 23-year-old along with both Manchester clubs, Bayern Munich and Juventus.

The Belgian international has excelled since joining Atleti in 2015 and is contracted to the La Liga giants until 2022. Perhaps most importantly, he has an £86m release clause in his contract and so any interested party will have to be willing to splash out a significant fee.

With 12 goals in 29 appearances for club and country so far this season, Carrasco has proven his quality and will only get better with experience and development of his game as he gets older.

In turn, with Chelsea armed with the transfer funds raised by the sale of Oscar this month and perhaps with others following him through the exit door, Antonio Conte may well have the funds required to prise Carrasco away from the Spanish capital.

A move to Stamford Bridge could be a tempting prospect too particularly given the presence of Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois and Michy Batshuayi as the Belgian trio will undoubtedly have something to say on the matter.

Nevertheless, the first thing that needs to be agreed upon is the deal between the two clubs, and so it remains to be seen if Chelsea launch a bid this month or in the summer to get the ball rolling and find a way of lowering Atleti’s demands for the player.