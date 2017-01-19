Chelsea reject £8M proposal from Premier League counterpart for out-of-favour 29-year-old and will hold out for at least £12M

Chelsea have rejected an offer from Bournemouth for goalkeeper Asmir Begovic and will hold out for at least £12 million, according to the Daily Mail.

After an impressive stint with Stoke City, Begovic earned himself a move to Chelsea, who at the time were champions of England. He was seen as the ideal replacement for Petr Cech, providing quality in reserve for Thibaut Courtois.

However, he was called into action sooner than expected last campaign, after Courtois sustained a serious knee injury. Begovic made 25 appearances for the Blues, during a difficult time for his side. He was, however, one of the best performing players, and without him between the posts – it could have been far worse than a tenth place finish for Chelsea.

It appears as though Bournemouth are looking to add a proven goalkeeper to their ranks. As per the Daily Mail, the Cherries were prepared to pay the £8 million that Chelsea parted with the sign Begovic in the summer of 2015. However, the tabloid believe that Antonio Conte’s side will hold out for at least £12 million.

It remains to be seen whether Bournemouth will return with a more lucrative proposal.