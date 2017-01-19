Deloitte Money League top 10: Man United make history to return to top after 11 years as PL dominates

Manchester United are back at the top of the Deloitte Football Money League after 11 years having recorded the highest annual revenue ever.

United’s revenue of £513.3m in the 2015/16 season is the highest ever for a football club, and it’s enough to see them move above both Barcelona and Real Madrid who both totalled £463.8m.

The figures comprise of earnings from matchday revenue, broadcast rights and commercial sources, with no transfer fees included in the way in which clubs are ranked.

In turn, it just shows the level at which United are operating at even compared to many of their big European rivals as they have further cemented themselves as the biggest club in the world.

Bayern Munich and Manchester City round off the top five with revenue of £442.7m and £392.6m respectively, while Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Juventus complete the top 10 clubs.

As a result, the top 10 certainly has a Premier League feel to it, with many other clubs from the likes of Germany and Italy featuring beyond that, while there is the surprise inclusion of Leicester City at 20th.

Having won the Premier League title last season and advanced to the last 16 of the Champions League this year, things are going well for the Foxes on and off the pitch as they solidify their position and invest for the future while they can.

In contrast, Italian giants AC Milan have gone in the opposite direction given their absence from European football in recent years as they have slipped to 16th place with £160.6m in revenue.

The Deloitte Football Money League: