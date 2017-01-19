Juventus striker who scored 23 goals last season set to reject interest from Man United and sign contract extension

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala is set to snub interest from Manchester United and Real Madrid and sign a new contract with the Italian giants, according to The Sun.

Dybala emerged as one of Serie A’s most exciting players in the 2014/15 campaign, finding the back of the net 13 times during a successful campaign with Palermo. It earned him a move to Juventus, for what The Sun report to be a fee of £23 million.

The Argentine bagged 23 goals in his debut season in Turin, as Juve lifted the league title and the Coppa Italia. It looks as though he is more than content with his current side.

As per The Sun, both Manchester United and Real Madrid are interested in securing Dybala’s services. The tabloid believe that it would require a world-record bid to convince Juventus to let go of him.

However, The Sun believe that he has no intention of leaving the Serie A champions, and is instead set to put pen to paper on a contract extension.