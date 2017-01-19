Former Arsenal and Liverpool winger who made 195 Premier League appearances signs for League One strugglers

Former Arsenal and Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant has signed for League One strugglers Bury F.C, report the club’s website.

Pennant is somewhat of a household name in England after his illustrious Premier League career. He made 195 appearances in England’s top division across respective spells at Arsenal, Liverpool, Stoke, Leeds, Portsmouth and Birmingham City.

He appears to be calling it a day on playing at those dizzy heights, however, having signed for Bury until the end of the season.

Bury currently sit 20th in England’s third tier, having won just one of their last ten games. They are in real danger of being relegated to League Two, and thus will need Pennant to replicate some of the performances he put in during his prime years in order to keep their heads above water.

Now 34-years-old, the Englishman is undoubtedly past his best, but Bury manager Chris Brass is evidently confident that he can still do a job for his team.