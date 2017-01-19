(Image) Diego Costa feud looks to be water under the Bridge as Chelsea talisman beams with his teammates in training

The situation surrounding Diego Costa at Chelsea appears to have cooled down.

The footballing world erupted last week after news that Costa had been involved in an angry feud with Blues boss Antonio Conte over his fitness. There were even suggestions that Chelsea’s talisman could be the next household name to make the switch to the Chinese Super League.

However, this photo, uploaded by captain John Terry to Instagram, suggests that all is well. Costa is back in training and has a smile on his face. One could say, it’s water under the Bridge.