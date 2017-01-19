Former Man United and Liverpool star claims even a £26M-a-year offer couldn’t have convinced him to move to China

Paul Ince has claimed that he would never have left Manchester United or Liverpool to move to the Chinese Super League, report the Mirror.

Ince was one of only a handful of players to play for both United and Liverpool. He made 281 appearances for United under the stewardship of Sir Alex Ferguson. During that period he scored 29 goals and lifted two Premier League titles, two FA Cups and six other pieces of silverware.

He went on to play for Inter Milan, before returning to the Premier League to play for Liverpool, where he made 81 appearances over a two-year period.

Despite playing for two bitter rivals, the Mirror quote Ince claiming that he would never have been an even bigger mercenary and moved to China: “I was brought up with the belief that I wanted to play for the biggest clubs in the world and playing in the most competitive competitions. That’s the Premier League and the Champions League. China doesn’t even compare.”

He went on to claim that he could never have been tempted away from the two Premier League giants, not even for a ludicrous amount of money: “There’s no chance I would have left Liverpool or Manchester United to go and play in China. Not even for £500k a week.”