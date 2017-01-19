Leicester City striker tailed by several Premier League sides and La Liga outfit but £12M asking price could be a stumbling block

Leonardo Ulloa looks set to leave Leicester City this month with La Liga side Alaves believed to be interested in signing him, report The Sun.

Ulloa moved to England in the winter of 2013, as he joined Brighton & Hove Albion. He hit the ground running in the championship, bagging 23 goals in his opening 18 months in England’s second tier.

It earned him a move to the Premier League with Leicester City, where he found the back of the net on 11 occasions during his first season at the King Power Stadium. In his second season, he become a Premier League champion, scoring several vital goals at the tail-end of the Foxes’ against-the-odds title-charge.

However, he has fallen vastly out of favour, and as per The Sun, it looks as though his time at Leicester will soon come to an end.

The Sun believe that several Premier League sides are chasing Ulloa, with newly-promoted La Liga outfit Alaves also joining the race to secure his services. The tabloid believe that Leicester have slapped a £12 million price-tag on the 30-year-old, which will be have to be paid in full if he is to depart this month.