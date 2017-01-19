Liverpool transfer news: PL rivals set to snatch target, loan bid rejected for £20m misfit as Brazilian legend urges Coutinho exit

Liverpool are in the transfer headlines on Thursday, but unfortunately for Reds supporters they are dominated by talk of players possibly leaving the club.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently in third place in the Premier League table and trail leaders Chelsea by seven points heading into this weekend.

If the German tactician had ambitions of strengthening his defence, then it appears as though he may have left it too late with one target in particular, as Jose Fonte looks set for a move to West Ham United instead.

The Portuguese international has 18 months remaining on his contract but handed in a transfer request earlier this month, as per Sky Sports, and Liverpool have been paired with an interest previously.

However, it appears as though the 33-year-old stalwart could be set for the London Stadium as it’s claimed the two parties are in “advanced talks”, which suggests that Liverpool will miss out and will be forced to look elsewhere to bolster their defensive options.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have reportedly rejected a loan offer from Southampton for Mamadou Sakho, with the Reds only interested in a permanent deal worth £20m, according to The Daily Mail.

The 26-year-old has been frozen out by Klopp so far this season as he has failed to play a single minute of football for the senior side which is a knock-on effect from his disciplinary issues that date back to last season.

While it was assumed that Liverpool simply wanted him off their books, it appears as though they want to recoup as much money as possible before considering a possible exit.

Elsewhere, Brazil legend Rivaldo has had his say on Philippe Coutinho, and it’s fair to say that Liverpool fans aren’t going to like what he’s been saying.

“In my opinion, he’s [Philippe Coutinho] a great player and a player who knows Neymar well. I think they are both friends – players who stand out, he told Sky Sport News HQ.

“I think that this transfer might happen because Barcelona is always going to attract the best, isn’t it?

“He is one of the players who stands out and I believe that this transfer – if he goes to Barcelona – would be a good thing for Barcelona for sure. He is a player who would definitely help Barcelona. Of course, Barcelona is a big club, but with a player like him, it would definitely be a big help.”

Rivaldo knows all about what it’s like to enjoy success at Barca, having won two La Liga titles and the Ballon d’Or award in 1999 while at the Nou Camp.

In turn, he wants to see his compatriot follow his path, but it remains to be seen if Coutinho would be willing to consider his options given how important the 24-year-old is to Klopp’s side.