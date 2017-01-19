Manchester United are working on £86M deal to sign world-star who was voted into third place for the 2016 Balon D’Or

Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann in the summer transfer window, according to the Telegraph.

Griezmann has firmly established himself as one of the best players in the world during his time at Atletico. He followed up a 25-goal campaign in 2014/15 with 32 goals the next time around. He was voted into third place for the 2016 Balon D’Or, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

He also scored six goals as France reached the final of Euro 2016, form that saw him be named as the competition’s best player – and well deserved too.

It is only natural that the world’s best players are targets for the world’s biggest clubs, and that appears to be the case here.

As per the Telegraph, Jose Mourinho has identified Griezmann as a top target for the summer, and negotiations are already under way. This comes soon after Atletico confirmed that they would not stand in the way of their prize asset if he did want to leave the club.

The paper believe that United are readying an £86 million bid, just short of the £89 million world-record fee they paid for Paul Pogba. What a signing he would be.